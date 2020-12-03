The Randall County Commissioners Court is accepting applications to complete the unexpired term of Judge Ernie Houdashell

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Commissioners Court has announced that they are accepting applications from anyone interested to complete the unexpired term of Judge Ernie Houdashell.

According to the Randall County Commissioners Court, to be eligible, you have to be a citizen;

18 years or older on date of appointment.

Must Reside in the state of Texas for a year, and in Randall County for six months immediately preceding the appointment date

You must be registered to vote in the county.

Have not been determined by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be; Totally mentally incapacitated. Partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote



Have not been finally convicted of a felony from which the applicant has not been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities.

Satisfy any other eligibility requirements prescribed by law for the office.

Qualified people who are interested in applying should complete a Randall County employment application, found here, and mail a resume to: Randall County Judge, 501 16th Street, Suite 303, Canyon, Texas 79015. The resume should be accompanied by a cover letter explaining why the applicant wishes to serve the public.

Applications must be submitted by Dec. 18.