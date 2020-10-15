The Pregnancy Support Center & Hope House Maternity Home finding ways to continue serving mothers amid pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Pregnancy Support Center & Hope House Maternity Home serves struggling pregnant women in the Pampa area.

“We feed clothe, shelter, teach, these new women on a daily basis how to be a good mother,” Monica Galloway, the executive director for Pregnancy Support Center, stated.

Like many non-profits, the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on the organization and even had several workers from the hope house look for jobs elsewhere.

“The ladies that were there have had their babies and have moved on. The staff they just moved on as well got new jobs, so it’s just at a point where we can sit back and reevaluate some of our program and maybe get it staffed and take new girls in,” Galloway explained.

The Hope House is currently empty but Galloway said pandemic or not, the need is too great to keep their doors closed.

“We hope to reevaluate, re-staff and reopen by January,” Galloway said.

One of the biggest things they are considering is health and safety, especially if a shelter in place is called into effect again.

“You can shelter in place all you want but when it’s time for baby to be born they have to be born,” Galloway stated.

According to Galloway, because of the virus, they were unable to host two of their biggest fundraisers.

As of right now they are relying on the community to help keep them on their feet.

“Material donations or financial donations can be sent to the pregnancy support center. You just have to contact us and we will help you get that done,” Galloway said.

A sonographer is being asked for at this moment to work at the Pregnancy Support Center.

