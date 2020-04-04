The PPHM brings history to the virtual world

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is keeping history alive in the virtual world during this pandemic.

PPHM has partnered with other museums around the state to bring educational videos to everyone during this hard time.

Stephanie Price, Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum’s Marketing Director said, “This is a way for us to bring our passion for history, and art, and science, and math, and the things in our collection into peoples homes. And so, I think that is you know, an incredible thing that we are able to do, and a gift we’re able to give to the community. “

While their main goal may be to continue educating the youth as if they were at the PPHM, Price wants adults to know there is content for them as well, Price said, “It’s not only just for the kiddos, we’ve got adult content as well. Content that adults would really enjoy.”

You can find PPHM’s videos either on their website at panhandleplains.org , or through their Facebook page.

