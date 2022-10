AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Molding, growing and cultivating leaders across all aspects is the main focus of the Pivot Experience Conference next weekend.

The conference also works to assist anyone who’s struggled with leadership and guidance in their spiritual life.

The two-day event will be held on Saturday, October 29th, and Sunday, October 30th, at Vita Church, located at 2829 Southwest 5th Avenue.

Registration is free and you can register here.