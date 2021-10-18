The Pergola Shop receives statewide recognition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Center City of Amarillo said it will recognize The Pergola Shop as a façade grant recipient and local business success story with statewide recognition at a news conference.

The news conference will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. at The Pergola Shop showroom at 701 S.E. 10th Ave.

Center City administers the downtown Façade Grant program for the city of Amarillo. A volunteer Design Review Committee chaired by Zac Rose reviews Façade Grant applications and decides which projects will receive the funds. The funds are a matching grant. Most businesses spend far more than the amount needed for the match said Center City.

Since 1996, the Façade Grant program has reinvested more than $1.3 million in downtown. Because this is a matching grant, the total reinvestment downtown since 1996 is estimated at $3 million.

“Façade grants are a great way we can help building owners improve downtown’s curb appeal. Façade grants have made downtown more welcoming to visitors and residents,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.