The Peddler Show makes changes due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One of the first shows back at Amarillo Civic Center as they reopen is The Peddler Show this weekend.

The Peddler Show is a Texas traveling showcase that offers one of a kind and unique shopping experiences, the show this year is changing how they operate due to COVID-19.

“Masks are required throughout the show, so we recommend bringing one, and if not we have one ready for you. We also went contactless, so tickets are now online. We made the aisles wider as to provide more space for the vendors,” said Hayley McMahon, Event Manager at The Peddler Show.

McMahon said they also put arrows on the grounds so customers can go one way around the show.

McMahon said the response to the changes has been great.

“Everyone’s been super excited that we are open for business and that we’ve done the things we need to make them feel safe as well as the vendors,” said McMahon.

One of the vendors, Virginia Williams Trice, said people have been very respectful of the new guidelines, even updating how she operates her booth.

“As people flow in and out of the booth, I’m having to wipe things down more than I’m used to. I’m greeting people and guiding them through and just kind of explaining where things are located,” said Trice.

Trice said she hasn’t been at a show since March and it’s nice to see customers face to faces again.

Trice said it’s been nice knowing they are getting books into kids’ hands during this time of uncertainty of between homeschooling and schools reopening.

The next stop for The Peddler Show is in New Braunfels in a couple of weeks.

