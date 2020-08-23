The Parc’s 3 for One fundraiser to help the homeless in the area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The PARC in Amarillo is a local non-profit providing programs, classes, and activities during the day for people experiencing homelessness.

They recently kicked off their 3 for One fundraiser, three events all for one cause. For The PARC, 3 for One is a unique way to raise money and include the community.

“We just want to have the flexibility for people, depending on their interests, what’s the best thing for them to do with their family or friends,” said Heather Albright, a volunteer at The Parc.

“We just wanted to give a variety of things for people to do, while also showcasing what The PARC does and why we are here in Amarillo,” said Hannah Stout, The PARC Event Coordinator.

It all started with a scavenger hunt earlier this month that took contestants all around the area looking for clues, competing for a cash prize of $500. Sunday, the winners, the Wilhelm family, were surprised with their winnings.

The next event is The Party at The PARC in October with live music, food and drinks, and a look at future plans at The PARC.

It will all wrap up with a 5K run or walk in November.

“That one is so special, we take people on the routes a lot of our members go to on a daily basis,” said Stout.

Stout said if you can’t make it to one of these events, there are other ways to help.

“We are always looking for people to teach classes, we are always looking for volunteers to come in and sit and talk and then we do have people bring meals on various days of the week,” said Stout.

Tickets are still available for the events in October and November for $35 and can be purchased through The PARC’s website.

