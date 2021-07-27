The PARC to host second annual city-wide scavenger hunt throughout Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The PARC is taking a popular activity city-wide to help raise funds for their organization.

“I don’t know many places that do it. We started it last year when the pandemic started. We were trying to find a unique way to raise funds since we really couldn’t do our typical fundraisers. So we’re trying to come up with a unique way to still do something fun that they could social distance, be safe. It kind of generated from a need,” said Heather Albright, The PARC Fundraiser Committee Member.

So how does it work?

“We have teams of 1 to 6. They go around the city. They follow a list of clues where they’ll complete tasks and challenges to earn points. Then the team with the most points wins and they post all these challenges to Facebook and #TheParc. That way we can follow it,” said Albright.

It’s $65 per team to sign up with all funds going to The PARC, which is a place that offers classes and other activities for the homeless during the day.

Albright said this scavenger hunt is a way to get the community involved and informed on what The Parc has to offer.

“Help them get to know our city and other places around town that also help the homeless because we try to include those places in the hunt too. Really what excites me the most is to see the participation and see how much fun all of our participants have, watching those pictures and videos come in. It’s just a lot of fun to see other people get joy out of something we created,” said Albright.

“The Hunt” is scheduled for August 5th and runs through the 8th with the winning team taking home a grand prize of $500.

If you would like to sign up for the event, click here: http://www.theparc.net/