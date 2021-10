AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center (PARC) has plenty to celebrate as it opens a new property.

The organizations stated that the public is invited to an event in Downtown Amarillo on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:00 p.m. , and will include live music, food and drinks, expansion plans, prizes, and more.

Tickets are on sale now for $35 and are available here.