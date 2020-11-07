The Parc holds its Sole-4-Soul fundraiser

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Parc’s Sole-4-Soul fundraiser was held Saturday morning.

The routes that runners and walkers took Saturday were the routes taken by The Parc’s members everyday.

The PARC said that people who attend the Sole-4-Soul walk and run get to experience where those who are homeless travel on a daily basis, and see what it’s like to ‘walk in their shoes’.

The Sole-4-Soul is apart of The Parc’s 3 for One fundraiser that they are holding throughout the year in a unique way to raise money and include the community, with Saturday’s event being the last event.