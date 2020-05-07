The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is collecting COVID-19 experiences

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) is asking people around the panhandle to submit their COVID-19 experiences.

“The job of the museum is, of course, to collect the record of life here in the Texas Panhandle that’s, of course, our primary focus to be a place of knowledge and a place where people can come learn and of course have fun,” Stephanie Price, Marketing Director of PPHM, explained.

Price said these collected stories will help future generations understand this period of time.

“This absolutely makes sense for us to collect these stories for future generations to see what it was like.it would be good for future researchers, future museum-goers, to understand what it was like for all of us,” Price said.

During this pandemic many have had to adjust how they live their everyday lives.

“It’s been a huge paradigm shift in our culture and in our country. Never has there been a time where all of the doors have shuttered at least in my lifetime,” Price said.

According to Price, this experience has affecting everyone and they want to hear how it has changed the lives of people throughout our region.

“We don’t want just the stories of those in Amarillo and canyon. We want them from Borger and Dumas and up into Oklahoma,” Price said.

Currently the museum is not taking any physical evidence as the museum is closed during this time.

More from MyHighPlains.com: