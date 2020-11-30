The Panhandle Gives surpasses this year’s donation goal

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According the the Panhandle Gives website, they have surpassed their goal of $2,000,000 with more than 24 hours left in their campaign.

The campaign kicked off on Nov. 23, and ends tomorrow on Giving Tuesday Dec. 1, raising over $2,000,000 in under a week.

A record number of organizations signed up with 153 non-profit organizations participating.

More information on Panhandle Gives and Giving Tuesday can be found on their website.