AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a Facebook post from The Panhandle Gives, registration is now open for the organization’s annual event set to begin Nov. 20 and end on Nov. 28, the Global Day of Giving.

The organization’s website detailed that the event gives eligible nonprofit organizations the opportunity to apply and receive a grant for assistance from the Amarillo Area Foundation (AAF).

In addition, a participating organization that raises at least $250 during the campaign will receive a “percentage match” of the total amount of the Amplification Fund, according to the website. The fund was established with money given from foundations, corporate sponsors, and individual donors.

According to previous MyHighPlains.com reports, last year’s The Panhandle Gives event surpassed the campaign goal and went on to reach $7,697, 477 on Giving Tuesday while the total amount raised was $8,892,377.

Registration is open until July 28, the organization’s Facebook stated.

For more information on The Panhandles Gives visit the organization’s website.