“The Panhandle Gives” campaign reaches goal of $2,000,000

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A week long celebration of giving has led the Amarillo Area Foundation’s “The Panhandle Gives” to surpass their goal of $2,000,000 in only one week.

The Amarillo Area Foundation’s campaign has now raised over $2,091,000 for local nonprofit organizations. This meaning they have reached 105% of The Panhandle Gives’ goal.

Clay Stribling, President and CEO of the Amarillo Area Foundation, told our team that they additionally had a record number of organizations sign up to participate this year in The Panhandle Gives.

The funds raised will directly benefit the 150 participating organizations and nonprofits.

The Panhandle Gives started on November 23rd and will conclude tomorrow, December 1st, at the end of the day.

One of the benefits for nonprofits participating is that if they can raise a minimum of $250, the organization can receive amplification funds.

Looking forward, Stribling stated, “Our goal next year is to have more than 170 nonprofits participating and we’re hopeful that we’ll reach that number, because of the success we’ve seen in a really difficult year to raise money.”

This year, the Amarillo Area Foundation is paying all fees out of their pocket, so every dime that is donated will go directly to the nonprofit of the donor’s choice.

Stribling additionally said that the Area Foundation Board has already approved funding for the first part of the amplification funds for next year. The plan is for the AAF to begin raising money for this again, right after the first of next year with their sponsors.

This is the 5th year that The Panhandle Gives has been conducted.

For additional information or to donate to a participating local nonprofit, click here.