The Panhandle Gives and Toot ‘n Totum partner to Pull 4 the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the partners, beginning today at all Panhandle Toot ‘n Totum locations, customers can pull $1, $3, or $5 tabs at the registers. Each donation will go directly to the Amplification Fund for #ThePanhandleGives, benefiting 150 organizations across the region. Customers, in turn, will get that same chosen amount off their next Toot ‘n Totum car wash.

The #Pull4ThePanhandle campaign will last from Oct. 15-31.

The Amplification Fund is reportedly distributed to organizations after the #The PanhandleGives as an incentive for raising funds during the campaign. Toot ‘n Totum customers can add to the fund and benefit all the participating organizations with one donation.

The Panhandle Gives is a regional giving campaign that says it is intended to help strengthen nonprofit organizations through monetary donations. The campaign this year will run from Nov. 23 – Dec. 1., with the first day being #GivingTuesday.

More information can be found at thepanhandlegives.org.

