AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Like everyone and everything else over the past two years, the pandemic has impacted Amarillo’s animals as well as the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare department (AAMW).

AAMW’s Director, Victoria Medley, described the past two years as “unusual” for them.

“You have to remember for the biggest part of that year, the shelter was closed and they were not picking up stray animals. People were not able to surrender, the shelter wasn’t able to adopt out, rescues stopped moving,” Medley said. “So really, it was kind of stuck in time.”

Medley said this accounted for a lower intake, adoptions, rescues and even impacting pet vaccinations.

“This next year, we saw kind of some of the fallout of that,” Medley said.

This led to another challenge that had to be faced.

“We saw a huge outbreak of Parvo and distemper that really affected our whole community,” Medley explained. “The distemper was a statewide issue, but it hit Amarillo really hard at the end of July.”

The outbreak put a pause on normal operations at AAMW.

“A lot of people didn’t understand why we were closed down, but we had to put in some very strict medical protocols,” Medley said. “It was really hard on our staff because you have to clean extra, you’ve got to wear booties every time you move an animal. There was so much cleaning involved because it was so easily contagious. So it was really, really tough on the staff.”

2020’s statistics make 2021’s count seem like there was a large jump in intake, even when they are compared to 2019. Medley said even without the pandemic, numbers, good and bad, would have gone up for another reason.

“2021 is going to look higher as far as bringing in animals than 2019, for the most part, because the services were different,” Medley said. “Because of the new setup here and our availability of this Proposition Two money in this building, we’re going to see that we took in more strays than we did in 2019. And it’s truly because we’ve got a little bit more kennels so we can bring in more, and that we have more field services.”

Medley said those proposition funds have been a great first step in becoming better in the community with animals.

Another step the department is working toward is community education.

“We want the community to understand that we’re here, not only for the safety of the community and the health of the community, but it’s the health of our animals There’s always those kinds of conversations about it’s the pound or it’s a scary place, the staff here is amazing, they are truly public servants,” said Medley. “I think our message is to get more in a partnership with our community and understand that if the more we can help them and the more they can help us, the better our animals are going to be, and the better our owners are going to be of those animals.”

Medley told MyHighPlains.com AAMW wants to be transparent about its operations. She said if someone ever has a question, they are encouraged to email them and not listen to rumors.

To see AAMW’s statistics for 2021 and previous years, click here.

View the daily AAMW report card by clicking here.

Check out the animals available for adoption by clicking here.

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Administration Contact

Address: 3501 S Osage, Amarillo, TX 79118

Phone: (806) 378-9032

Email: animals@amarillo.gov