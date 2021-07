AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The National Nuclear Security Administration has completed the first production unit of a modernized warhead.

The W88 Alteration 370 warhead was completed on July first at the Pantex Plant.

It comes after 11 years of design and development.

The modernized warheads are a crucial part of the sea-based leg of the nuclear triad according to Pantex.