AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The National Nuclear Security Administrations is extending the current contract for management and operations to Pantex.

This extension will allow the NNSA to complete its evaluation and make a selection for its approxiatemetly $28 billion consolidated contract.

It will also keep Pantex and the Y-12 plants managed by consolidated nuclear security.

The extension will include a two-month base period and for one-month option periods.