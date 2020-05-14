The Maverick Girls and Boys Club plans to go on with safely prepared summer camp

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “85 years strong and not going anywhere.” That’s the message from Maverick Boys and Girls Club CEO and executive director Donna Soria when talking about the future of the historic facility.

The club has been able to stay open during the pandemic because they do attend to children of essential workers, though it has taken its toll.

“According to the CDC guidelines, we had to go down to about 60 kids to practice the safety, sanitization, and social distancing,” Soria said. “That was completely different for us.”

Soria said the Maverick Club had been serving 300 kids a day at its downtown location before March, and even though times are different now with a limited number, the Maverick Club has no intention of safely starting its summer camp on June 1.

“We’re always going to do what we do best, and that’s serve kids,” Soria said. “Childcare is different than how we know it now. We now practice all these safety guidelines. But we’re always looking at ways to mentor a child. We do smart moves. We talk about how to manage your money, and job skills. We discuss manners and etiquette, and we let the kids tell us what they want to do.”

Governor Greg Abbott is supposed to announce a decision on new guidelines for childcare Monday. That could affect how many children can come to summer camp for the Maverick Club.

For those wanting to see what the summer camp involves, or how to enroll your child into the Maverick Boys and Girls Club summer camp, registration starts May 22. You can register at their website, www.maverickclub.org.

