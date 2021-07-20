The Maverick Boys and Girls Club closing temporarily due to rise in COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Maverick Boys and Girls Club said the club is closing temporarily due to concerns over the rise in COVID-19 cases in the City of Amarillo.

According to the Maverick Club, 307 kids at their summer camp were notified some of their staff and campers were exposed to COVID-19.

The Maverick Club said it was notified that some of the kids and staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

At the recommendation of the Amarillo Public Health Department, the Maverick Club said it is closing for 14 days and will be returning to to safety precautions such as wearing masks, sanitizing, and spreading out restroom breaks.