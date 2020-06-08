The Lone Star Ballet/Lone Star Dance Academy is welcoming back students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Lone Star Ballet and Lone Star Dance Academy has reopened their doors to students.

However, due to COVID-19 and trying to combat the spread, things will have to be done differently.

“We’re stopping everybody at the door and we’re asking them the questions from the CDC. You know if they’ve got a fever or anything like that or if they’ve been out of town before they can even come in to take class,” Roxann Seton, Academy Director, explained.

Seaton, said they are keeping the number of students in classes limited.

“We’ve got 15 in our big studio that can take class and we’ve got 8 in each of our smaller studios,” Seaton said.

For those who can not make it to the studio, Seaton said they will still be able to get instruction.



“We’ve also got google meets so that way we have a computer in each of our studios that the instructor can log on to and do a class through google meets,” Seaton stated.

As far as who gets to take those classes in the studio, according to Seaton says the floor is up for grabs.

“For now it’s a first come first serve, all of our registration is online so it’s open to the public and it’s open to our past students, ” Seaton explained.

Parents are being asked to wait outside of the building until class is over.

Here is a link to see about signing up your child.

