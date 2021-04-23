The Leaders Readers Network holds Youth Leadership Panel discussion

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Leaders Readers Network held a Youth Leadership panel discussion at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum to celebrate Global Youth Service Day .

The Leaders Readers Network handed out Youth Leadership Awards to celebrate those making a difference here in the Texas Panhandle.

“I think when we actually take time to listen to youth who are making a difference in their community and how they want to really transform lives or just get involved in the community it allows us to hear them and see the great work that they are doing, recognize them, and then hopefully support them along the way,” Chris McGilvery, Executive Director for the Leaders Readers Network.

The Leaders Readers Network is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering teachers and students to promote leaning and leadership through service projects.