The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health to host virtual health event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) is hosting the “Mind Your Hormones: Women’s Bodies 20 to 90: Expert Advice to Improve Your Life,” on Thursday, April 8 from noon to 1 p.m.

The Institute said that Teresa Baker, M.D., regional chair of the TTUHSC Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, will present information on fertility, hormone replacement therapy, hysterectomy, depression and menopause.

“We are so thrilled to continue our Feed Your Mind webinar series this month with an issue that impacts so many of us,” Angela Knapp Eggers, Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health senior director, said. “We hope this webinar will provide some strategies to help women navigate challenges at each hormonal phase of life. Dr. Baker is such a dynamic force in our health care community; she will provide valuable insight.”

Connie Tyne, Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health Executive Director, explained the importance of women’s health.

“The institute works to promote research specific to women’s health, to provide advanced education to health care professionals and to enrich the lives of women and girls through community programs,” Tyne said. “We are thrilled to provide this much-needed resource for our communities in Amarillo, Lubbock, San Angelo, Midland, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Abilene and Fort Worth.”

To register for the event visit http://www.laurabushinstitute.org/events/