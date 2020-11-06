The latest on Amarillo ISD’s COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — COVID-19 cases at Amarillo ISD continue to rise, that according to the Texas Department of State Health Services and TEA.

132 new cases between student and staff have been reported during the period of Oct. 26 and Nov. 1. There are now 795 cases in total.

Early education to grades three has the highest number of cases in the state.

Click here for a link to the DHSHS COVID-19 case numbers.

