AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A book on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Anne Frank is helping bring students together from across the state.

Second through fifth graders at South Georgia Elementary have been reading a book based on the historical figures. Today, the students Skyped with the book’s author and also discussed it with students from a school in El Paso.

“It’s giving them like some real-life application to reading. It’s showing them you know what you could be as a writer. The author Nancy Churnin writes mainly nonfiction books about peoples lives. So we’re not just teaching them about reading, we’re teaching them about historically about peoples lives,” said South Georgia Elementary Reading Recovery Specialist, Sarah Kay Brent.

As part of the kindred spirits project, students from South Georgia sent copies of the book to the students in El Paso.