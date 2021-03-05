The Kicker AMA Arenacross Show coming to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kicker Arenacross announced The Kicker Arenacross Show is coming to Amarillo on Friday, March 5 and Saturday March 6.

Kicker Arenacross said arenacross competitors will be competing for the AMA Arenacross National Championship on Saturday.

Kicker Arenacross said health and safety is a top priority. POD seating is available in select section groupings of 2, 3, 4 and 5 seats. Tickets must be purchased in a selected POD grouping. Fans sitting in all POD sections are asked to respect one another to provide a safe environment for everyone. Capacity at the events will be limited in an effort to keep you and your family safe while delivering the same great racing experience.

Kicker Arenacross said doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show is at 7 p.m.