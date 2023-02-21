AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —
Jack Kessler: No Fixed Address by Nickelback
When I was putting this list together from everyone in the newsroom, I had a hard time deciding on my own favorite album. But I kept coming back to “No Fixed Address” by Nickelback. It’s the eighth studio album from Nickelback and I believe their best. It’s their first and only release on Republic Records, after leaving long-time record label Roadrunner Records. The writing on the album is super solid, with every song having a unique and different sound. Stand-out tracks from the album include “Satellite”, “Get ‘Em Up”, and “Got Me Runnin’ Round” (featuring Flo Rida).
Andy Justus: Thriller by Michael Jackson
It’s the first album I ever got.
Mari Ferrel: YHQMDLG by Bad Bunny
The title is an acronym for “Yo Hago Que Me De La Gana” which translates to “I do whatever I want”. This album came out the week before the quarantine on March 14, 2020. This album’s genre is mainly Latin urban and reggaeton. For four consecutive years, Bad Bunny was named Top Latin Artist of the Year. The reason I like this album so much was that it came out right at the start of quarantine and I feel that it got me through that hard period in my life. Even though I was in lockdown in my own home, I can listen to this album and put it full blast and feel like I had a taste of what freedom would feel and sound like. I say my favorite place to listen to his music driving down the highway in your own car with the bass and volume on high. It’s just a big party record and I love it. Some of my favorite songs consist of “La Dificil”, “Que Malo”, and “Vete”.
John Harris: Reckless by Bryan Adams
Some of the notable songs on this album include, “Summer of ’69”, “Run to You”, and “Heaven”.
Brad Pennartz: Horse of a Different Color by Big and Rich
Most of the songs were duets using two different styles I really liked, Country and Rock. The songs were ranging from exciting, to funny, to slow and insightful. I would listen to it on a loop with a portable CD player when I was younger and still put it on from time to time.
Caden Keenan: Glass Houses by Billy Joel
For the most part, my vinyl collection is dedicated to my love of disco, but the real album of my heart is always going to be Billy Joel’s “Glass Houses.”
I got it for some pocket change from a second-hand store pretty early on in college, and let me tell you: If you’re a late-teens/twenty-something, alone in the biggest city you’ve ever lived in, from a vastly different kind of background from most of your social group, and you just want to sing along with a guy dripping style and sardonic camp that seems like he gets it?
Billy’s your guy, this album is your album, and you know it from the first sound of shattering glass when the record starts spinning.
And come on, check out that cover! Great shot! Great outfit! Great composition! The vibe is immaculate.
Aaron Langston: IV by Led Zeppelin IV
A great in-your-face rock and roll album. I own it on both vinyl and CD.
Devin Singleton: Demon Days by Gorillaz
It helped shape the music that I enjoy and listen to.
Alex Valles: Meteora by Linkin Park
This is the first album I bought when I was a kid, so this album holds a special place in my collection.
David Gay: The Last Waltz by The Band
My favorite album (right now) is “The Last Waltz” by The Band.
Music-wise, it’s a conglomeration of all the great artists of that time period – from iconic performances like Neil Young’s “Helpless,” Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young” > “Baby, Let Me Follow You Down (Reprise)” and Joni Mitchell’s “Coyote” backed by the best backing band in the world: The Band. It’s a celebration of The Band, the artists that inspired them, and those who were inspired by them.
Personally, the concert film is something I watch every Thanksgiving since the show was performed on Thanksgiving Day in 1976. Believe it or not, this music serves as a sort of beginning to the holiday season for me – representing people coming together and showing love, even though there may have been some conflict along the way.
While I’m a music nerd and while I’m constantly searching for new music, this album is something I come back to throughout the year. It inspires me, it moves me, and, as cheesy as it sounds, it makes me so grateful that the music exists from this show that happened nearly 50 years ago.
Plus, if The Band’s cover of Marvin Gaye’s “Don’t Do It” does not get you hyped, there may be something wrong with you.
