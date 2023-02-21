Caden Keenan: Glass Houses by Billy Joel

For the most part, my vinyl collection is dedicated to my love of disco, but the real album of my heart is always going to be Billy Joel’s “Glass Houses.”

I got it for some pocket change from a second-hand store pretty early on in college, and let me tell you: If you’re a late-teens/twenty-something, alone in the biggest city you’ve ever lived in, from a vastly different kind of background from most of your social group, and you just want to sing along with a guy dripping style and sardonic camp that seems like he gets it?

Billy’s your guy, this album is your album, and you know it from the first sound of shattering glass when the record starts spinning.

And come on, check out that cover! Great shot! Great outfit! Great composition! The vibe is immaculate.