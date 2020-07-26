The HPFB continues Monthly Community Food Box Distribution

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The High Plains Food Bank, in partnership with Bethesda Outreach and Tyson Foods, is hosting a community food distribution event on Sunday, July 26.

THE HPFB is continuing the Monthly Community Food Box Distribution today at the Bethesda Outreach Center, at 1101 Fritch Hwy, in Amarillo. The event will start at 5 p.m. and end at 6:30 p.m.

The purpose of the event is to alleviate hunger and strengthen the community.

To keep staff, volunteers, and the community safe, the distribution of the food is being done through a drive-through.

The HPFB asks that visitors remain in their vehicles when picking up the food. The HPFB volunteers will also observe social distancing and wear masks and gloves.

Recipients are asked to bring their ID, and they will receive a 16-pound food pack that includes a four-pound box of dry goods, six pounds of ground beef, and six pounds of oranges.

