AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hope & Healing Place, a grief and loss support center in Amarillo, announced it will host a “Hope for the Holidays” event on Nov. 2 with the aim of offering comfort and guidance to those navigating grief during the holiday season.

The event will be open to the public, according to the organization, and be hosted from 6:30 – 8 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Hope & Healing Place location at 1721 S Tyler St. The organization said the event will work to offer a safe and understanding environment for children, families and individuals to find comfort, community and learn to cope with grief during the holidays.

HHP said that the event will feature “Tradition and Celebration After Loss” themes, blending the comfort of familiar holiday traditions with the power of shared experience. The event will have refreshments, snacks, discussions, group activities, and crafts, as well as encouragement regarding adapting traditions to celebrate after the loss of a loved one.

“Grief is a natural and unique journey for each individual, and The Hope & Healing Place firmly believes in providing support throughout that journey,” said the organization, “This event is open to all families and individuals dealing with the loss of a loved one, and it is not a requirement to have previously participated in an HHP program. For those under the age of 18, an adult companion is welcome.”

Other programs and further information about HHP can be found on its website.