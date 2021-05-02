The Hope and Healing Place hosts tea for Bereaved Mother’s Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mother’s Day is next Sunday.

So, Saturday, over at The Hope and Healing Place, they hosted their Bereaved Mother’s Day tea event for moms who have lost a child or for those whose mothers have died.

The Hope and Healing Place’s Program Director, Candice Kirkpatrick said their Mother’s Day event is for remembering those they’ve lost.

“Especially for those that didn’t have a holiday that they’ve celebrated after the loss of a loved one, we wanted them to have the opportunity,” said Kirkpatrick.

She said the event offers a chance to celebrate life.

“There will be tears and there will be sadness, but there will also be joy to be had in remembering our loved ones,” said Kirkpatrick.

This was the second year for the event. Last year it was canceled because of COVID-19.

Kirkpatrick said the pandemic has presented its own challenges for this year’s event.

“Especially since there has been so much talk about death with covid, I believe some people might be hesitant for that particular reason. You are already grieving a death loss and now they are trying to overcome the fears and everything that has been discussed with COVID,” added Kirkpatrick.

Guest speaker and author Kasey Ewing, whose son was killed in a car accident, shared her experiences with grief and living through loss.

Ewing said being able to offer hope to fellow moms and women means a lot.

“We all experience some form of grief, it may not be a death, even in the world we are living in now after a pandemic. Everyone has experienced grief or loss,” said Ewing.

Kirkpatrick said they will have their Wings of Hope event in September, in which members of the community participate in a butterfly release to remember a loved one.

Next Saturday, the Hope and Healing Place will be hosting their half marathon and redemption trifecta. For more information, on that half marathon follow the link provided.