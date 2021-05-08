The Hope and Healing Place hold half marathon on May 8

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hope and Healing Place hosted a half marathon which saw participants running through scenic downtown and the historic Oliver Eakle and Wolflin neighborhoods and through central Amarillo on Saturday, May 8, according to the organization.

via KAMR/KCIT

Beginning at 7 a.m. runners had the option to run the full 13.1, form a two person relay and run 10k each, or form a four person relay and run a 5k each and the organization said that they added a sleep in option for non runners. A virtual option was available if individuals chose to participate on their own time and location.

The organization said that they added a fun option for advanced runners called a ‘Trifecta’ which saw participants run a total of three different distances including a 5k and 10k on their own virtually and run the 13.1 on the race day.

The Hope & Healing Place stated that they have been consoling grieving children in the Texas Panhandle since 2003 and they rely on the generosity of partners who believe in the importance of providing a safe, creative and nurturing environment for children to work through their grief.