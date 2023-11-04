AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – From Nov. 1-2 many celebrate the Day of the Dead or Día de Los Muertos. But there may be some who do not know what the day represents and the meaning behind it.

“So, it’s a Mexican celebration that’s been around for a very long time. So, it’s a celebration of faith and family, and to celebrate the people who have passed already. Whether it’s family, relatives or friends, different people,” said Teresa Kennedy with the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee. “Children and adults can do an ofrenda.”

Ofrendas are often constructed into three tiers. The top tier represents heaven, the second tier represents earth, and the third tier represents entrance. Other elements of an ofrenda can include salt usually in the shape of a cross, sugar skulls and bread of the dead.

“That’s just to honor the people who have been here and really passed and, and we want to thank them for their time with us and acknowledge them and share that with the world,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy talked more about the meaning of the day and how the partnership with BNPC and St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church honored the day with their Día de Los Muertos celebration.

“So, it’s not actually a Halloween celebration, you know, we would get our costumes on and be able to do this,” said Kennedy. “This is more about celebrating who in our family has passed and celebrating their life. So, for example, we’re doing a service that’s short service in English and Spanish. And then people can look at the ofrendas and take pictures.”

Kennedy like many others took part in celebrating the day.

“So, I’m bringing my mom’s picture she passed when she was 94, two years ago, right before Christmas. And so, I’m bringing her photo to put up and we’ll put it up on the sanctuary. So, there’s different ways to celebrate this event,” expressed Kennedy.