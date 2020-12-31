The High Plains’ Top 4 Stories of 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is Dec. 31, 2020; The final day of what seemed like a never-ending year. Below we take a look at what we have deemed the top four stories of the High Plains in the year 2020.

4: Family Support Services Fire

Dark smoke rose throughout the streets of downtown Amarillo on a Sunday morning last January. A 4 a.m. fire raged in the building that housed Family Support Services.

The Amarillo Fire Department called their building “a total loss,” however, that did not stop FSS from helping those in need.

Their future office will be located off of SW 7th Ave. and will be a much larger space for staff and clients.

3: Protests

Following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, protests were held across the country, including Amarillo. The protests were to show support in holding police officers accountable for their actions.

The Amarillo Police Department released a statement in regards to the planning of the first planned protest. It read in part:

“We fully support the constitutionally protected right for people to peacefully assemble. Our officers will stand guard to protect your right to speak your voice in protest. If needed, we will walk with you to keep you safe and to keep our city safe.”

As the protesters started moving down 6th St. to Sam Houston Park, police officers lined the street to help control traffic and protect protesters, even taking a selfie and shaking hands with a group of protesters.

2: The 2020 Election

Outside of the presidential race, it was a big year for elections on the High Plains.

On the first day of early voting for the November election, Potter County election officials said they exceeded the largest one-day number of voters in early voting.

In 2019, Rep. Mac Thornberry announced he would not be seeking re-election after serving 25 years in the U.S. House.

After a run-off on the Republican and Democratic side, former White House Doctor and Republican Candidate Ronny Jackson defeated Democratic Candidate Gus Trujillo and Independent Jack Westbrook.

Congressman-elect Jackson will be sworn in on Sunday, Jan. 3.

Voters also turned down a $275 million bond for the Amarillo Civic Center by 61% of the vote. The plans called for a new arena to be added to the existing civic center, along with an overhaul of the facility.

1: The Coronavirus Pandemic:

The City of Amarillo had its first two confirmed cases of covid-19 reported on March 18. That confirmation pushed the city’s Coronavirus Status Level to Orange, and the city issued a local disaster declaration.

In early May, Mayor Ginger Nelson announced Vice President Mike Pence would be sending a strike force to attack the outbreaks at local meatpacking plants.

Nursing homes, meatpacking plants, and jails were all home to outbreaks of COVID-19 in Texas. Amarillo has all three. That was one of the reasons that prompted Governor Greg Abbott to travel to the Yellow City to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, in our area, more than 900 people have died from COVID-19. Though this year has been challenging, the development of a vaccine has put hope on the horizon.

MyHighPlains.com’s Top 10 Stories of 2020

Below are the top stories of 2020 from MyHighPlains.com. The stories are ranked based on the number of pageviews.

10.

The Texas Department of Health Services identified the regional boys basketball tournament on March 7 in Levelland at South Plains College as a possible “common event” where people might have been exposed to COVID-19 or coronavirus.

9.

Rihanna’s Instagram account showed her spray painting a political message on a car at Cadillac Ranch. In the post, Rihanna can be seen kneeling by one of the Cadillac’s with her painted message disparaging President Trump clearly in view.

8.

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson released a Facebook post on May 2 announcing a surge strike force is being sent to attack the outbreaks that are happening in local meatpacking plants. Mayor Nelson posted a statement and a video to her Facebook page, saying she had talked to Governor Greg Abbott, who had been working with Vice President Pence regarding the outbreak in local beef packing plants.

7.

On March 18, the City of Amarillo confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19. As a result, the city issues a local disaster declaration and the Amarillo-area Coronavirus Status Level was moved from Level Yellow to Level Orange.

6.

A fiery explosion followed by a sonic boom rattled the South Texas Gulf Coast during a failed test just at SpaceX’s rocket testing launchpad near Boca Chica Beach, Texas in May.

5.

We think the headlines has the description covered.

4.

An Amarillo couple spread awareness while dealing with the grief after their 5-year-old daughter dies from COVID-19.

3.

Back in February, information on the theft of 262 head of cattle off a Lipscomb County ranch got a lot more valuable. Rancher Bob Adcock has added $10,000 of his own money to the $1,000 reward offered by Operation Cow Thief for any information on the missing cattle.

2.

Sundown Lane Elementary Kindergarten Teacher Dana Kimmell had no idea her recent Facebook post would spread the way it did, growing to more than 40,000 shares on Facebook.

1.

A Texas teen survives a copperhead snake bite and she had no idea what happened until she got to the hospital.