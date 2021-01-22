The High Plains Food Bank plans to distribute 10 million pounds of food in 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “Over the course of 2020 we distributed over nine million pounds of food,” Tina Brohlin with the High Plains Food Bank said.

Brohlin said that number is 100-thousand pounds more than 2019, setting a new record for the food bank.

“Keeping in mind that some of our supply chains broke for a while and they completely dried up so we had to pivot and make changes, revert back to the old days when the food bank was canned goods and shelf stable foods and we got back to those roots,” Brohlin said.

Considering the pandemic’s impact on supply chains, Brohlin said the bank could not count on fresh produce or perishable foods that were consistently coming in before the pandemic.

Brohlin said it was also a challenge to scale back on the number of volunteers when the demand for food was at an all time high.

“We’re running right now at about less than 60% of our volunteer capacity because we still need to enforce social distancing but it has been a challenge to put out the amount of food that we normally do with less people but we continue to work hard and get it done,” Brohlin said.

Brohlin said with an ongoing pandemic the food bank expects to surpass 10 million pounds of food for 2021.

“We are going to take the lessons we learned in 2020 and start applying those today make sure that our partnerships are solid our supply chains are reliable and also we have the ability to increase capacities when demand surge,” Brohlin explained.