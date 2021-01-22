The Hereford Police Department issues safety alert around the 1000 block of Plains Ave for gas extraction

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hereford Police Department has asked everyone to avoid the area around the 1000 block of Plains Ave between Elm St and Fir St

According to the Hereford Police Department, a large ground saturation of natural gas has been detected and must be extracted.

The Hereford Police Department said this may take some time, and several residences have been evacuated to create a safe zone around the area. Emergency services are on scene.