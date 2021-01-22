The Hereford Police Department issues safety alert around the 1000 block of Plains Ave for gas extraction

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hereford Police Department has asked everyone to avoid the area around the 1000 block of Plains Ave between Elm St and Fir St
According to the Hereford Police Department, a large ground saturation of natural gas has been detected and must be extracted.
The Hereford Police Department said this may take some time, and several residences have been evacuated to create a safe zone around the area. Emergency services are on scene.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Gov. Abbott, Texas DPS release five-year strategic plan for homeland security
- Child tax credit: Biden stimulus plan could give parents $300 a month per child
- Stolen vehicle out of Hutchinson County recovered in Gray County
- State Senate, House file base budgets prioritizing Medicaid, education, mental health
- Texas lawmakers aim to get rid of ‘Confederate Heroes Day’