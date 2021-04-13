The Heart Hospital recognized for 200th ‘Impella’ procedure

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Heart Hospital of Northwest Texas Healthcare System is being recognized for its 200th ‘Impella’ procedure, according to a news release by the hospital.

‘Impella’ is a procedure that allows the heart to rest and recover after a significant cardiac event by temporarily assisting the pumping function of the heart to deliver blood to the entire body, the hospital said.

The procedure is the only U.S. FDA-approved heart pump technology for patients with severe coronary artery disease requiring “high-risk PCI or Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) cardiogenic shock”, according to the hospital, with 8-in-10 patients experiencing a reduction in heart failure symptoms and an improvement in heart function.

Raul Bocanegra, MAA,CCC, and RCP-Cardiovascular Director said, “The recognition for this achievement is more about the number of lives that have been changed for patients and their families. Our goal is to continue to impact lives.”