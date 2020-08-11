The Good Samaritan Christian Services providing aid during pandemic

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Pampa organization is continuing to help out area residents in need during the pandemic.

“We don’t want anyone to leave without food,” said Brenda Stroud, The Good Samaritan Christian Services Director.

Providing food is just one of a number of ways that The Good Christian Services in Pampa has helped out Gray County residents.

“We have been very blessed and we have a pretty good stock right now and we have been through all of this. It’s kind of awesome. It is awesome,” said Stroud.

What other services they provide?

“Under certain circumstances, we’ve tried to help people on a utility or prescriptions, when they have to have a prescription, have no funds. We get a lot of people that come through here, going somewhere else and we do help the travelers also like that,” said Stroud.

Established in 1983, the organization is able to make this all happen through the support of more than a dozen area churches, individual donations, grants, and the High Plains Food Bank.

“We have been very blessed,” said Stroud.

Last month, Stroud said they provided services to around 300 families. While helping out in this matter has been at times a difficult task, Stroud told us it is all worth it.

“I feel like we’re doing a job that we’re supposed to do. I think we make a difference. I really do,” said Stroud.

Stroud said to ensure the safety of both people they are helping and volunteering, they are not allowing patrons inside their building at this time.

They have put together a system where the whole transaction takes place outside with social distancing measures along being instilled.

