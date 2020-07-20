Golden Spread Council holding contest for new logo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Golden Spread Council Boy Scouts of America said it is time for a new logo.

They are asking young scouts to get creative and enter their idea of what the new design should be in the GSC Logo Contest.

“It’s just a way to really have a brand for our council and the Boy Scouts here locally. So it’s just something to probably recognize our area and kind if what we stand for here in scouting,” Brian Tobler, Scout Executive & CEO of GSC Boy Scouts of America, explained.

Every contestant will have the opportunity to enter the contest three times.

“We start with our cub scout program and those are kids in kindergarten and any registered youth member of the Golden Spread Council, is eligible to participate and that goes to our older scouts through 17 years old,” Tobler stated.

Tobler said with the 75th anniversary of Camp Don Harrington coming up they thought this would be perfect timing to acknowledge a scout’s hard work.

“We think it will be a good experience for a young person to get recognized in front of peers,” Tobler said.

The winner of the contest will receive a trophy with the logo on it and $250 on a gift card.

If you have a scout that is eligible and interested in entering the contest here is the link to submit the design.

