The Filmmaker: Amarillo native Emil Minasyan making a name for himself in the movie world

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A filmmaker from Amarillo is making a name for himself all across the globe.

“If you look at my room you’ll see a library of films. I’ve always loved films, just watching movies and everything and was always interested in how they were done,” said Emil Minasyan, Local Filmmaker.

What started out as an interest bloomed into so much more for Amarillo native Minasyan.

It all started a few years ago when he said he got serious about filmmaking and he was going to do it his way.

“I’m going to write something and I’m going to shoot it on film. So I bought an old film camera, bought the film stock and just made a movie and surprisingly this movie won a lot of awards and did really good. It’s my short film from 2019 “The Heist,” said Minasyan.

For those that have not seen it, Minasyan describes it as a comedy where two guys try to rob a jewelry store.

“And it doesn’t go good for them at all. It turns into a nightmare. There’s a lot of people involved in it and everybody who has approached them get in trouble as well. It’s a funny comedy,” said Minasyan.

The critics agreed.

“I got best director award in California and Los Angeles. I got best film award in New Jersey. I got best film award in Las Vegas and also best sound design,” said Minasyan.

Minasyan was even nominated in Moscow, Russia and Italy as well.

The success from “The Heist” prompted him to continue his film-making with the project he’s currently working on called “Dead Community Guild.”

“It’s a suspense drama and it’s a total opposite from my first one. It’s a much more serious film and it’s shot on film and everything. This one is I guess you could say I’m going more towards my serious side and I Iike it because I think there’s a lot of surprises here,” said Minasyan.

The film, which was filmed in Dumas features an actor that you may have heard of before.

“Eric Roberts. It was amazing because I was a huge fan of Eric Roberts. He’s such an amazing character, such an amazing caliber of actor. He did an amazing job and what’s great about it is that what I wrote for him, how I pictured this scene. He did it exactly the same. That was an amazing moment,” said Minasyan.

We asked Minasyan if he felt like he was living the dream.

“I would say yeah, definitely close to it. It’s one of those things you don’t really think about and then when you start doing this stuff and it happens in a good way. You really just kind of always question like is this really happening? It’s yeah. So I guess you’re right. Is it really happening? Yeah I think so,” said Nies.

Minasyan says as a thank you, he’s planning to premiere “Dead Community Guild” sometime next February for a week before showing it in Los Angeles.