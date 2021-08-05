The Farmers’ Almanac releases ‘flip-flop’ winter forecast for 2021-2022

In this Feb. 16, 2021, file photo, a woman wrapped in a blanket crosses the street near downtown Dallas. As temperatures plunged and snow and ice whipped the state, much of Texas’ power grid collapsed, followed by its water systems. Tens of millions huddled in frigid homes that slowly grew colder or fled for safety. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The incoming winter is expected to be a “season of flip-flop conditions” according to the Farmers’ Almanac, which issued its 2021-2022 Extended Weather Forecast.

“And for our friends in the Southern Great Plains, including Texas and Oklahoma, we are sorry to report that late January may bring some potentially frigid and flaky weather like you experienced last winter. Hopefully, it won’t be as robust, but it doesn’t hurt to be prepared.” said the Almanac, regarding the Texas forecast.

via FarmersAlmanac.com

Although the Almanac stated Texas and New Mexico can expect to be “chilled to the bone”, it also predicted that there will be near-normal precipitation over the winter months. The High Plains drifted just into the area of the country the Almanac described will be “just shovelin’ along” and hit with numbing cold.