AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Fairly Group’s Alex Fairly joined local nonprofit, Elevate Amarillo, at Hodgetown to discuss leadership development in an event on Thursday night, Leadership in Action: A Conversation with Alex Fairly.

At the Lemieux Company sponsored event, Alex Fairly discussed leadership development, and members of Elevate Amarillo attended the event, Alex Fairly discussed passion for the community and his views on shaping success.