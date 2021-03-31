The Education Foundation of Canyon ISD grants $15,000 in teacher request

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Education Foundation of Canyon ISD said more than $15,000 in education support grants were awarded to Canyon ISD teachers on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 30—31, as part of the Education Foundation of Canyon ISD’s spring grant program.









“Kids come to us with all different levels of learnings and all different levels of gaps—especially in light of the world right now,” Katie Gilliland, a Canyon High School algebra I teacher, said. “We have to make sure that we cover everything to the best of our ability.”

The Foundation said teachers and administrators have two opportunities a year to apply for grants, and a committee made up of Foundation board members analyze grant applications to ensure they meet the criteria for approval.

“It’s a joy to be able to continue to support these teachers with these spring grants. Their work to find new and innovative ways to educate our students is inspiring,” Education Foundation of Canyon ISD Executive Director Kelly Norman said. “With the help of our donors, we are committed to helping Canyon ISD provide impactful educational experiences every year.”