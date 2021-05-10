The Dumas Police Department paid tribute to Chief Marvin Wayne Trejo

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dumas Police Department honored one of its fallen officers.

The police department paid tribute to their own fallen officer, Chief Marvin Wayne Trejo.

Chief Trejo served the Dumas Police Department starting in 1994.

The late Chief Trejo died one year ago from COVID-19.

“We know that the family struggles and there going to continue to struggle because they don’t get to go home to there loved one, there hero is no longer there but as fellow law enforcement officer we’re here to pick up the slack,” said Alisha Sladek, Patrol Sgt.

The police department said 295 officers died in 2020, of those deaths, 182 were COVID related.