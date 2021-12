AMARILLO, Texas — The Door Church has invited the community for its first-ever Christmas Concert and Food Drive on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The church said it has teamed up with United, Walmart, and the High Plains Food Bank to make the event happen.

The concert and food drive will be held at The Door Church located at 200 N McMasters from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is a non-perishable food item.