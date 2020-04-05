The Don Harrington Discovery Center is bringing science to you

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Don Harrington Discovery Center is doing science experiments online for families to do while at home during quarantine.

The DHDC recently started ‘Discover-At-Home’ an initiative that offers free online science experiment videos for families to follow along to.

One of DHDC’s at-home science experiments is called, ‘Magic Milk’, an experiment that includes milk, dish soap, and food coloring. When all the ingredients are added together, a reaction occurs, resulting in a rainbow of colors.

The DHDC said they will be doing the at-home science experiments a few times per week, and that their videos will be ongoing due to them being closed to the public.

You can find the ‘Magic Milk’ experiment and others like it on the DHDC’s Facebook Page or website.

