The Don Harrington Discovery Center announces partnership in the Museums For All initiative

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center announced that it has joined Museums For All, a program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM).

The DHDC said this partnership was set up to encourage people of all socioeconomic backgrounds to visit

museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.

The DHDC continues saying the program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting The Discovery Center by offering admission at $2 per person, up to four people, with the presentation of their valid EBT card.

The DHDC said it is celebrating this partnership by offering $2 admission for the entire community starting Sept. 22, and going through the end of the month.