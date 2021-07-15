The Domestic Violence Coalition educating the community about the impact of domestic violence

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Domestic Violence Coalition is educating the community about the impact of domestic violence in our area.

They held their annual domestic violence Faith Community Summit at the Amarillo College Polk Street Campus.

Local advocacy groups and law enforcement made presentations and provided information about the effects of domestic violence on children, and stopping it in our community.

They also covered the role of child protective services in a domestic violence situation. and when to report.

“You’re talking about families, you’re talking about children, you’re talking about extended families and its a problem that we can’t solve simply by looking only at the criminal justice system. We need criminal justice we need police prosecutors probation, but we also need civic leaders non-profits counseling agencies as well as our faith community,” said Tracie Reilly, DVC Chair Person.

21 different churches sent to representatives to attend the summit.