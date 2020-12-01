The Discovery Center is giving you a chance to see Santa’s Jolly Jamboree

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Don Harrington Discovery Center is giving you a little holiday fun this year with Santa’s Jolly Jamboree. Families can enjoy tons of cheerful activities and crafts in Santa’s Workshop and get to meet the big guy himself.

Due to the pandemic, Admission will be sold in one and a half hour time slots. You can choose the time that works best for your family. They will be Saturday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

You can buy tickets online at the Discovery Center’s website until Dec. 4, or when the event sells out.

