The Coors Partnership Golf Tournament makes its return

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On August 6, the Coors Partnership Golf Tournament made its return after one year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 150 golfers participated in this year’s tournament.

Fore those who are looking to make it to the tournament of champions, this is the last chance they will have this year.

“There is no tournament like it where you can do a modified chapman, where you alternate shots with you partner, and then you have a scramble and lowball as well. I look forward to it every year. They do such a good job and it’s a blast,” said Rich Fleetwood, 6th Flight.