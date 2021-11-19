The Collection: Evelyn Theatre owner Randy Nies shows off prized movie posters

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Most of us at one point or another in our life have collected things, everything from stamps to coins, and for some people, it’s movie posters.

“I like posters. I like movies. That’s what I do. It kind of gives you an idea of what it looks like when it’s put up,” said Randy Nies, Evelyn Theatre Owner.

Randy Nies has collected quite a number of posters over the year.

“Roughly between 12 to 15 thousand is about the best count I can get. Some of them going back to the 50’s, a few 40’s mostly 60’s, 70’s and 80’s, cardboard standees, several of them that dates way back,” said Nies.

Way back to when Nies was 15 years old and this collection all started when actress Natalie Wood passed away.

“We were playing a movie that she was in and had just played it. I thought, you know what I bet someday her poster will be worth some money some day. So everybody, the actors and the actresses that would pass away. I just kept their posters,” said Nies.

When Nies goes through his collection, it’s like a box of chocolates.

You never know what you’re going to get.

“Let me see what we’ve got here. Ok, I don’t know what this one is, Arlington Road. Jeff Bridges, Tim Robbins. Rush Hour 3. This is a pretty good one, Harry Potte, got a Rambo,” said Nies.

Each unraveling of a poster tube brings back memories.

“Especially somebody in the movie business because I remember when we played it or when it showed or I remember the controversy about it. It’s always fun to look at them,” said Nies.

“Miss Congeniality. I remember when that was big at the drive-in movie theatre many many years ago,” said Nies.

“There’s bound to be something for everybody in here. Everybody that likes movies or posters, memories. A lot of people, they’ll come in and say I remember taking my first date to watch this movie. Do you have this poster? Chances are I do. I’ve got that poster somewhere,” said Nies.

After years and years of collection, Nies has now made the decision to sell his posters.

He’ll be posting them online but with the number of posters that he has to go through, he said it could take several years to go through them all.